There are certain realities of life that no matter how one tries to pretend about them, they will surely happen. One of such realities is death.

Born into this world, will live through it and will eventually die ,no matter how scared one is, either talking about it or thinking how ,when and how one will die.

By the way, isn’t it better to talk more about death than life? We live for awhile and die into eternity. Our life while alive oftentimes determines where we will eventually rest in eternity. Life is ephemeral, death is eternal.

Treat me well while alive, help me get through to eternity by being nice and understanding. Show me love, accommodate my frailties and rebuke me in love in my iniquities and failings.

I am not a Saint, I strive to be a better version of my former self daily, falling isn’t foreclosed,messing up might not escape me, creating scandals may afterall heldge me around, in all these please don’t write me off and cast me in a mould of a wasted destiny

Before you attend my funeral and begin to bid me farewell in words that are cosmetic and pretensious, please treat me well and hold me up in prayers in my bad moments.

You can’t come to my funeral and begin to express fake emotions and sentiments when you were the cause of my demise.

You gave me heart attack, caused high blood pressure, spread rumours about me, threw me into the cold and gave me out for all manner of attack without the brotherly love and covering.

Then I passed, you come with your tears of hypocrisy at my funeral. Who are you deceiving?

Before you come to my funeral and begin to write long dirge and Ode, what were those horrible things you said about me? The gossips and dent of my name? Who do you think you are deceiving?

Fallen into the gutters of life, stinking like the mess from the gutters of my lifestyle. What did you do to help? You laughed, chuckled disdainfully and made me look like a devil. Who are you deceiving? Trying to show sympathy and pain over my demise.

I went off the radar of my Christian life, I fell into the dungeon of marital infidelity, I disappointed God and humanity , deeply I was sorry and of course made peace with God still you plucked my feathers and spread them only God knows where. You blocked my phone, blocked me from your fraternal bonding, stoped me from every engagement and cast a plague of a wasted destiny on me.

Who are you deceiving shading crocodile tears over my demise?

Before you attend my funeral, please ask yourself what you did to make my burden lighter , what you did to compound it. What you did to reassure me of the mercy of God which isn’t discriminating. Sadly you discriminated against me. Here you are regretting over my death.

I walked through the valley of death and shame, I was smeared and branded horrible, even when God rescued me and made whole my broken self, what did you do?

I have gone to rest in the peaceful bossom of God , my place in him is assured and my past whipped away.

I have gone to be with my maker, my chapters of life are closed, yours is still flipping open, how would you eventually end, you wouldn’t know.

I am your brother Sammy. I am good and fine where I am , away from the judgement of men and their insensitive criticism.

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com