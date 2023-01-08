One aphorism that has often stood the test of time and space is that those who fail to plan invariably plan to fail. This could not be truer with Nigeria on the cusp of elections.

In the light of man’s experience so often marked by the perilous pitfalls of failing to plan meticulously, planning has proven itself an invaluable tool.

Ahead of crucial general elections, there is a sense in which Nigerians cannot do without meticulous planning and preparation.

Already, there have been a lot of efforts by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as the Civil Society Organizations to create awareness.

Nigerians have been told ad nauseam about the need to participate fully in the political process that will go a long way in shaping a lot of things.

People have been told to clarify their status as registered voters and put themselves in the best positions to vote in the upcoming elections. To what end?

As things stand today, the permutations of politics in Nigeria have never been clearer. Simply put, to stand by and do nothing is to incur incalculable costs.

What a harrowing experience Nigerians have had with bad leaders! What terrible depredations Nigerians have suffered at the hands of bad leaders!

Under the faltering watch of those who have operated the country’s levers of power in recent times, corruption has lain waste to the country’s institutions.

In this time, mismanagement has ruined the country’s infrastructure. Yet, in just over a month, Nigerians would have the opportunity to decide what next.

Nigerians would have the opportunity to go to the polls and elect those who will lead them to the promised land or to no man’s land as the case may be.

Nigerians must be ready for what would no doubt prove to be a historic exercise. Those who are yet to get their voter cards must dust same up and make up their minds.

There has been a lot of noise in the political space but when the noise dies, realization will dawn that the winner will come from one of three political parties.

The All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party have all put forward formidable candidates for the elections.

The three parties have also refined the art of rhetoric and have been giving Nigerians an earful about why their candidate is Nigeria’s best shot at redemption.

Yet, Nigerians must be wary. Especially of those who have had a go in the past with embarrassingly little to show for it.

Nigeria is at that critical juncture where one more mistake no matter how innocuous can tip the country over the edge. This is simply inconceivable.

There is no telling just how much of a disaster it would be were a country of over 200 million people to go down just like that.

Every Nigerian who is conscious enough to know what politics and leadership mean must prepare for leadership at one level or the other.

While it is not every Nigerian that will run for office, those who do not get elected must support those who do..

This support is best when it takes the shape of active participation in the leadership process as well as objective criticism without fear or favour.

If those who chose neutrality in the past are only finding out the cost of their choices, those contemplating same would be better served changing their minds.

Kene Obiezu,

Twitter:@kenobiezu