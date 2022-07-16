“These (heroes of faith) all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off were assured of them, embraced them and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth.” Hebrews 11:13 NKJV

I’ve been a wanderer, searching for “it”, (the thing that would bring me fulfillment) in many different faces and in many different places.

My heart was never satisfied, and I ended up going out of bounds more than I like to admit. Curiosity led me through many open doors, and it is only lately that I have learned to stop this wandering and to just be still.

Looking, looking…and for what? In all of my wanderings, I never found “it”, but I know now that the answer is not in those many different faces and places. Truly it is a beautiful paradox that the answer is not of this world, yet it is within my heart.

In all of my searching and wandering I did not know that I was looking for my true Love, my Savior, my Lord. I was looking for Jesus. Funny thing, I looked everywhere else first, only to discover that I could find “it” only in Jesus. As I opened my heart and received Him, I realized that this world is not my home anymore.

Prayer:

“Lord Jesus, thank you for placing a “homing device” in our hearts that calls us back to You, the King of kings and the Lord of lords. Our hope and our true identity is in you Lord and we will walk in that glory from this day forward.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

When I gave my allegiance to the King of Kings, I became a citizen of His Kingdom and an ambassador to my temporary residence on planet earth.

I am simply a stranger and a pilgrim here for a short while. My true home is in heaven with Jesus. Sometimes I get so homesick for my real eternal home.

Be Greatly Blessed!