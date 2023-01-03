Brentford manager Thomas Frank has lauded his boys for the resplendent display against Liverpool last night. The Bees defeated Liverpool by 3-1 at Gtech Community stadium. Frank described his team’s victory against Manchester United, City and against Liverpool as insane. They beat Liverpool for the first time since 1982 and are on a six game unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

Liverpool defender Konate’s early own goal helped the Bees take an early lead, Wissa scored three goals for Brentford but had two of them ruled out by VAR. Liverpool pulled one back through Chamberlain’s goal but were sunk by Bryan Mboumo late strike.

“Honestly, it’s crazy. All the Bees fans, again, today were amazing. We really, really appreciate it because we can’t take anything for granted.

“But, as you say, beating [Manchester] United here, beating [Manchester] City away, and now beating Liverpool home – that’s insane.

“I will not say it’s a surprise. It’s a good thing that the result backs the performance up, that we do something really, really well. That’s incredible.

“They’re not surprising me, the players, but they keep massively impressing me every day with the effort they put in and then with a performance like this today.”