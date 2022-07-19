“Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain” 1 Corinthians 15:58

The Lord does not waver in His Love. Can you say the same about yourself? He does not cease in His plans. What has given you second thoughts lately? Nor does the Lord does ever pause in His work.

While we may need to take a step back once in a while to examine where we are, do you find yourself lingering on issues for too long?

Today challenge yourself to continue on! Be steadfast in your ways and decisive in your manner. Go about your work in a manner of which is pleasing to the Lord. You have so much to provide to the world, and there are so many people who would love to see the beauty of your work.

Many of those people may even look to you for guidance and support. You might underestimate how many people look up to you! You can be a rock for others in their time of need. What a wonderful thing it truly is to make a positive impact on another!

Prayer:

“Lord, give me the strength to be steadfast in times of uncertainty. Help me to be a rock for others much like You are the rock in my life. May all of my work be performed in the light of Your love so that my labor is not in vain.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Be steadfast today! Know your work is not all for nothing. When it can seem like the odds are stacked against you, keep in mind you have the greatest power of all on your side. Waves of doubt and feelings of helplessness may strike you, but you CAN be steadfast in these headwinds! You CAN be immovable!

If you have someone in your life that would benefit from hearing these words, please help spread the love of the Lord!

Be Greatly Blessed!