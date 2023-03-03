Anambra state government has asked communities to donate lands where leisure and hospitality centres will be built under a public-private partnership.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo disclosed this at Ukpo Dunukofia Local Government Area, during the stone laying ceremony for Ukpo museum center in Dunukofia Council Area of the state.

The museum which is being built by the Ukpo community, will comprise leisure park, archives, section for the display of artefacts, among others.

Speaking at the event, Governor Soludo, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Comrade Don Onyenji, called on Ndi Igbo to always promote Igbo language and culture in their areas to enable their people locate and identify with them.

The Governor said part of his manifesto entails resurrection, promotion and projection of Igbo core values, and the communities have a responsibility to help the government tell their stories.

He commended the Ukpo ancient kingdom, and the traditional ruler of the town for the well-thought-out project, saying the cultural museum would help advance their culture.

“The Ministry of Culture, Entertainment and Tourism has been documenting the numerous tourism sites and other heritage sites, and is projecting them nationally and globally.

“When the tourist centres are patronised, it will help boost the economy of the local communities as well as put the state on the global map,” he said.

The governor said the state government has begun a comprehensive effort at rebuilding and rebranding Anambra State.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He called on every community in the state to provide lands for the development of leisure center to help boost the economy of the area.

On his part, the project consultant of the museum, Engineer Uzo Onyia said the project which would serve as a historical representation of Ukpo is being built by the people of Ukpo.

He said such projects are supported by the United Nations under the sustainable development goal, with the aim of preserving the culture of the people.

Engineer Onyia said the museum would have display areas for artifacts, sculptures, arts of the ancient Ukpo history and restaurant where Igbo ditches will be served.

He also said the museum would house E-library where people could access information.

In a speech, the Chairman Ukpo museum project committee, Chief Izuchukwu Nwabueze while welcoming their guests, thanked those who supported the project.

The event attracted government functionaries, captains of industries, prominent people within and outside Anambra State, while the highpoint of the event was the foundation stone laying and prayer by the Archbishop, Province of the Niger and Anglican Bishop of Awka Alexander Ibezim.

29 total views, 29 views today