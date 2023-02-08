As the 2023 general election draws closer, Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi has sought the support of Nigerians to emerge as the next president of the country. The former governor of Anambra State who is one of the leading presidential candidates has once again promised to turn Nigeria around if given the opportunity.

Peter Obi stated this at a public presentation of the book, “Peter Obi: Many Voices One Perspective” in Abuja.

The presidential candidate noted that Nigerians are passing through a tough time. He however added that despite the challenges, the country still has a good prospect to be a great country.

“If we get it wrong, nobody can tell what next will happen. In all I am doing, I will always wish Nigeria the best.

“I know you will too and in doing that, I urge you to be part of the new Nigeria Datti and I are fighting for,” the presidential candidate said.

Speaking at the event, a professor of strategic management and human capital development at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. Okay Ikechukwu disclosed that the book is an in-depth review of the achievements of the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Prof. Okay added that the 968 pages book is a compendium of write-ups about Peter Obi by different writers resonating with the integrity, character and legacies of the businessman turned politician.

“It is about a man who is widely believed to possess the world-class leadership attributes desperately needed by Nigerians now to salvage the country and enthrone a new Nigeria.

“The achievement of this goal will ultimately depend on the capacity of Nigerians to insist on integrity as a fundamental leadership trait in the 2023 elections,” he said.

Nigerians will go to the polls to elect a new president on the 25th of February 2023. The election has generated unprecedented interest, especially among the youths due to the numerous economic and security challenges that have bedevilled the country in the last eight years.