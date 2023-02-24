“The following night the Lord stood by him and said, ‘Be of good cheer, Paul; for as you have testified for Me in Jerusalem, so you must also bear witness at Rome.’” – Acts 23:11

On the surface, Paul seemed bold and confident. But in reality, he had human weaknesses. We see this side after he was threatened by a mob and taken into barracks occupied by Roman soldiers.

Paul must have been concerned because Jesus Himself appeared to him that night. His message? The first words Jesus spoke were that Paul should “be of good cheer.” The Greek word here is rooted in a word meaning boldness and courage.

The mighty apostle Paul needed to be reassured. Even though he was outnumbered with his life in peril, he was reminded that he could face circumstances without fear. He could be bold and even cheerful!

We see the impact of this message the next morning when Paul was calm and decisive with no fear or doubt. He was not discouraged.

If Paul felt discouraged and afraid, we should not be surprised when we do too. But in every situation, like Paul, we can be of good courage. Be encouraged!

The Bible promises that God can supply our every need. No matter how big the obstacles we face, He is with us. We are never alone. No matter who threatens us, we can know that “greater is He who is in us than he who is in the world” (1 John 4:4 NASB).

Today, remember this message: God is with you. You can be of good cheer!

*Reflection Question:*

How do you deal with discouragement?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit these situations to You: ______. Thank You for being with me. Give me confidence and boldness. Help me trust You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 23

