Be Mindful Of Persons You Appoint Into Your Cabinet, Anambra Community Leader Urges Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludu has been advised to be mindful of the character of persons he appoints into his government.

This, according to a former President General of Isuaniocha Community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Tony Onyeagolum, is to avoid involving people with questionable backgrounds who may constitute a clog in the wheel of his leadership.

Earlier in April this year, the Nigeria Police Force declared twelve persons wanted in connection with a case of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, act of terrorism, kidnapping, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms, house breaking, burglary and malicious damage in Isuaniocha Community.

The suspects include Edward Okoye (aka Stone), Onyemazi Ngini, Nonso Eboh, Chukwujekwu Anaekeokwu, Chinedu Nwoye Okoye, Cosmos Okonkwo, Donatus Okeke, Onyebuchi Nwekeizu Okoye, Chukwuka Onyibor, Chuka Ilodigwe, Nonso Awusionwu Obinna and Chukwujekwu Okoye.

Onyeagolum, while briefing journalists in Awka on Sunday, believes the recent appointment of Cosmos Okonkwor as Special Adviser to the governor on Security matters, despite the fact that he had been declared wanted by the Nigerian Police, casts a shadow of doubt on the general belief that the new administration means well for the people.

Chief Onyeagolum said such personality alongside others who were declared wanted for causing atrocities in Isuaniocha, is not in the best interest of the people for them to be giving appointments on security matters when their alleged crimes and actions were still being investigated.

The former PG said the administration of former governor Willie Obiano had set up a panel to investigate the remote cause of the incessant crises in Isuaniocha and wandered why persons identified as key players in the matter would become advisers to governor Soludo on security.

He also queried the appointment of Chief Chikodi Anara as the Commissioner for Homeland Affairs and adviser to former Governor Obiano on Security, accusing him of being behind the issues in Isuaniocha.

“Chikodi Anara who is the new Commissioner for Homeland Affairs and former Adviser to Willie Obiano on Security, is the one that is behind the entire issues in my community Isuaniocha.

“We are worried why governor Soludo will appoint persons declared wanted by police and close allies with Anara to deepen the problem we have.

“Governor Soludo recently set up a committee to report injustice, corruption and insecurity matters in all the communities including Isuaniocha which is a well commended step.

“But why will such persons with questionable backgrounds be appointed.

“There are lot of credible persons in our community and entire local government area,” he queried.

Comrade Onyeagolu called on the government to always run a background check on the characters of persons he appoints into his administration especially I sensitive sectors as security, to avoid bringing people who will be working against his noble ideas and manifesto.

He said; “I think Chikodi Anara made the recommendations in other to sabotage the ongoing investigations into the atrocities committed in our Community.

“So I am pleading with the amiable governor to look into the matter.

“Cosmos Okonkwo, Edward Okoye, Chinedu Nwoye and the rest of them, giving them access to gun is to empower them to continue their nefarious activities that made Police to declare them wanted.”

The Former PG of Isuaniocha recalled that the crisis in the town started in 2018 and would have been resolved if not for some persons working inside the government and using their influence to cause trouble in various communities in Awka North.

“Isuaniocha case started in 2018 when some few elements including the ones now appointed as Advisers started selling Community Secondary School Isuaniocha land, under my watch as the President General.

“I opposed it and that led to my removal.

“They connived with the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Greg Obi to remove me without even hearing my own side of the story.

“Isuaniocha people elected me as their President General in May 2017.

“I was removed on 7th of December 2018 by the same set of people even after my removal, another PG came on board, they also sacked him, molested him, destroyed his property .

“This is the same set of people who don’t want peace in my Community doing all this,” Onyeagolu alleged.

Chief Onyeagolu called the attention of the new administration to the fact that a security vehicle earlier given to the local vigilante group in the town had been impounded by Defunct SARS and parked at Awkuzu Command even as he wondered why the new administration will be quick to give new vehicles to the security personnel without finding out where and what happened to the previous one.

“The Security Hilux which they used to commit crimes and convey dead bodies to the community, was impounded by the then SARS and it has been there.

“How can government be giving them new vehicles, to empower then to commit more crime?” he questioned.

He noted that the Nigeria Police Force headquarters had been inviting the Former Security Adviser to appear before it, but instead he chose to send delegations to mediate on his behalf rather than appearing to explain his involvements in the Isuaniocha crisis.

The former PG advised the government to set up an independent panel that will visit the area, speak with aged people, leaders, youths and women with a view to bringing a lasting solution and peace to the fast developing town which is part of the Awka Capital Territory.