Be faithful to the end

1. ✠ A reading from the holy Gospel according to Luke

While some people were speaking about how the temple was adorned with costly stones and votive offerings, Jesus said, “All that you see here, the days will come when there will not be left a stone upon another stone that will not be thrown down.”

Then they asked him, “Teacher, when will this happen? And what sign will there be when all these things are about to happen?”

He answered, “”See that you not be deceived, for many will come in my name, saying, ‘I am he,’ and ‘The time has come.’

Do not follow them!

When you hear of wars and insurrections, do not be terrified; for such things must happen first, but it will not immediately be the end.”” Then he said to them, “Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be powerful earthquakes, famines, and plagues from place to place; and awesome sights and mighty signs will come from the sky.

“Before all this happens, however, they will seize and persecute you, they will hand you over to the synagogues and to prisons, and they will have you led before kings and governors because of my name. It will lead to your giving testimony. Remember, you are not to prepare your defense beforehand, for I myself shall give you a wisdom in speaking that all your adversaries will be powerless to resist or refute. You will even be handed over by parents, brothers, relatives, and friends,

and they will put some of you to death.You will be hated by all because of my name, but not a hair on your head will be destroyed.

By your perseverance you will secure your lives.”(Lk21:5-19). Taken from today’s Sunday gospel for 33 Sunday year C.

2. The end time prophecies that talk of the disastrous end of all things especially the wicked is not new. Few years ago people were speaking of rapture, others spoke of three days darkness. At the time of St. Paul some people not only stopped working but disturbed those who were working because they felt that the time of the Lord’s coming was near. St. Paul in today’s second reading warned such people and affirmed that whoever does not work should not be allowed to eat. Today’s readings are all on the end of time because the Church is approaching the end of her liturgical year. What actually did Jesus say about the end time? Jesus said four things: beware of false prophets, do not be worried about the horrible events of the time, you will be persecuted for your faith and God will not abandon you.

3. False prophets have always been there. In the past and even now people are manipulated with the word of God. They receive false messages from men of God, messages that tend to enslave rather than liberate the hearers from fear and bondages, messages that divide and impoverish the people. The gospel message is meant to calm fears and inspire courage. Jesus warns against accepting the charlatans who only manipulate others in the name of God.

4. Jesus teaches that God is the master of time and history. He controls the events in the world. All are destined to serve his purpose. For this reason Jesus encourages his followers not to be shaken by the end time happenings. They are all in the hands of God. When we hear of wars, ruga, election rigging etc we should not be afraid. All that we need to do is to remain calm and reflexive to be able to take the right decision and action at each moment.

5. Jesus warned that being his follower will attract persecution and even death. He equally urged his followers to remain faithful till the end because God will never abandon them. He will be so close to them that even in conflict he will give them wisdom to outwit their persecutors. All that disciples needs to do is to be intelligent enough to use every difficultly as an opportunity to speak about Christ. It is becoming difficult to openly manifest one’s faith today because of persecution. Jesus is assuring his followers today that he will not abandon them if they have the courage to witness to their faith. Not a single hair of theirs could be destroyed without God authorizing it. The most important thing is to fear not those who can kill the body but rather those who can kill the soul, namely sin. It is infidelity to God and his word that must be feared.

6. Being faithful to Christ in a world that is filled with godlessness is not easy. You are ambushed by sin and temptation at every moment. Sometimes speaking about Jesus marks you out for persecution in your work place. You must count on the promise of Jesus not to abandon you when you take a stand. When you go extra mile for God, God goes all the way for you. Always show that you belong to Jesus wherever you go. Do not forget that God will reward the faithful.

@Vita, 13/11/22

anaehobiv@yahoo.com