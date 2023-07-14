Be Available For God’s Projects, Deputy Gov Charges Christians

DEPUTY Governor of Delta State, Monday Onyeme, has called on Christians to make themselves readily available for the work of God.

The Deputy Governor, made the call when the Council of Knights, Diocese of Ndokwa, Anglican Communion paid him a congratulatory visit at Government House, Asaba.

He stated that job schedule should not be a barrier to carrying out the work of God.

“We should always contribute to the growth of Christianity; even when you are not there physically, contribute your quota to the work of God,” Onyeme said.

He observed that there are a lot of benefits derivable from working for God and urged the Council of Knights not to relent in contributing to the growth of the church.

Speaking on behalf of the Knights, Dr. Dele Omenogor, said that the visit was to congratulate Onyeme on his successful assumption of office as Deputy Governor and to intimate him as a Knight of St. Christopher, the activities of the Council of Knights, Diocese of Ndokwa, Anglican Communion.

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Asaba, Christopher Osakwe, Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engr. Dan Ossai witnessed the courtesy call.