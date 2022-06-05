Sunday, June 5, 2022
Ovie Success Ossai,

Be alert, husbands now use side chics as home lesson teachers – Ossai tells Women

Francis Francis

Francis Francis

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has alleged that some Nigerian husbands have launched a new method of bringing their side chics to their home.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai stated that men now employ their side chics as home lesson teachers for their children.

He called on women to be on alert and be careful.

He wrote:

Wives be careful, Husbands are now using their side chicks as Home Lesson Teacher .

Just saw a man who is using his side chick as home lesson teacher .

I said this is too risky just like Bobrisky.

Women should just becareful and be vigilant.

