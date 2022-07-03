Be a bearer of good news

Sunday Reflections

At that time the Lord appointed seventy-two others whom he sent ahead of him in pairs to every town and place he intended to visit.

He said to them, “The harvest is abundant but the laborers are few; so ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest. Go on your way; behold, I am sending you like lambs among wolves.

Carry no money bag, no sack, no sandals; and greet no one along the way.

Into whatever house you enter, first say, ‘Peace to this household.’ If a peaceful person lives there, your peace will rest on him; but if not, it will return to you.

Stay in the same house and eat and drink what is offered to you, for the laborer deserves his payment.

Do not move about from one house to another.

Whatever town you enter and they welcome you, eat what is set before you,

cure the sick in it and say to them, ‘The kingdom of God is at hand for you.’

Whatever town you enter and they do not receive you, go out into the streets and say, ‘The dust of your town that clings to our feet, even that we shake off against you.’

Yet know this: the kingdom of God is at hand. I tell you, it will be more tolerable for Sodom on that day than for that town.”

The seventy-two returned rejoicing, and said, “Lord, even the demons are subject to us because of your name.” Jesus said, “I have observed Satan fall like lightning from the sky. Behold, I have given you the power to ‘tread upon serpents’ and scorpions and upon the full force of the enemy and nothing will harm you. Nevertheless, do not rejoice because the spirits are subject to you, but rejoice because your names are written in heaven” (Lk 10:1-12, 17-20). Taken from today’s Sunday gospel for 14th Sunday c.

This sunday’s first reading taken from Isaiah (66, 10-14) gives us the key to understanding the gospel. Isaiah made a prophecy of restoration, of riches, of prosperity and of peace to the returned exiles. He announced a good news to them. That was exactly what they needed and such news gave them hope in their struggle to rebuild their country. Isaiah became the bearer of good news and an encouragement to those who were beginning to despair. In today’s gospel Jesus who already sent out the 12 apostles (symbol of 12 tribes of Israel) to the people of Israel now sends out 72 disciples (symbol of universality) to go and announce the good news to all people who were in need of good news. He first of all told them that much needed to be done and that the labourers are few. This should therefore condition their attitude to the mission. This explains why they should be simple and urgent in their movement: prayer to the Lord of harvest, no excess luggage, no socialization. They just have to move. They do not need to teach a lot of doctrines. The most important teaching they have to give is to announce peace by their words and actions. It was for this reason that they were sent in pairs. The disciples should announce peace to families and peace to towns where they enter. To those who receive them they will impart their peace, eat what they are offered and heal their sicknesses. To those who refuse to accept them, they should not fight and persist in staying. They should just tell them that the kingdom of God has come, a kingdom of and goodness. Like lambs in the midst of wolves the disciples went, putting their trust in their master. They were surprised that the name of Jesus carried them through, leading them to bring relief to the sick and deliverance for those possessed by demons. They came back full of joy. The instruction of Jesus and experience of the disciples confirm the following:

•Much material things are not needed for announcing the good news, thus anyone can be an announcer of good news.

• The name of Jesus is powerful enough to guarantee the success of the announcers of the good news.

•There is a great reward for those who announce the kingdom of peace and who work for peace.

• Things that do not promote peace must be avoided if God’s blessings are to be retained.

Jesus wants peace to reign in families and in towns but this cannot happen unless you accept to become a messenger of peace in your family and town. Where there is peace there too are riches and prosperity. Those who promote peace will reap the harvest of riches and prosperity. Begin today so that you can harvest tomorrow. ©Vita, 03/07/22.

anaehobiv@yahoo.com