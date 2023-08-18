Bbnaija_Pool Party To Remember

As usual, there were kisses, reconciliations, and drama during the All Stars pool party, but what else can you expect from Biggies Children?

The fourth All Stars pool and grill party was just as enjoyable as anticipated. The housemates were all focused on enjoying Biggie’s sweets at the party, but ships quickly grabbed over. All through the night, we witnessed passionate embraces and kisses between Adekunle and Venita, Angel and Soma, and even Neoenergy and Tolanibaj.

Neoenergy and Tolanibaj is this what we think it is?

Tolanibaj and Neoenergy claim to be good friends, despite rumors to the contrary, especially those from expelled housemate Uriel who had feelings for Neoenergy. Since their first day on All Stars, Tolanibaj has referred to him as her “comfort” person, and the two have developed a close bond.

Even though Tolanibaj has acknowledged her affections for Neoenergy, the two are not formally dating. However, might a ship possibly be about to set sail after their hot kiss at the pool party?

Well we are here for everything: the love, the tears and heartbreak, expect anything when it comes to Biggie’s house.

The Akpofures Reconcile

Things we love to see in Biggie’s house.

Neoenergy and Venita, cousins on the All Stars, have been at odds for a while. They experienced a rift last week while the housemates tried to make their Nollywood movie, but the exact cause of their problem is unknown. In a diary session, Venita had also opened up about her relationship with Neoenergy.

Neoenergy apologized to Venita after the pool party. Venita sobbed as they exchanged numerous hugs and had an emotional talk. She conveyed her hurt at not being able to communicate with them. Neoenergy expressed sincere regret and pleaded with Venita to resolve any problems they might be experiencing. Do you believe she’ll?