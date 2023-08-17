Bbnaija: Silent beefs in Biggie’s House

There has been unexpected conflict among the roommates as a result of the pardon me please nomination procedure, which allows housemates to ask their other housemates for pardons. This unusual method of nomination has already gone to Soma, Frodd, and Doyin, and although it could seem like a chance for harmony to win out, it has really created conflict and left the house vibrating with anxiety.

Conflicts that have been simmering below the surface have been sparked by Doyin’s pardon. When the housemates’ viewpoints changed and Doyin was pardoned rather than Adekunle, Angel, who had previously supported doing so at Venita’s request, found herself embroiled in a growing argument.

During their diary sessions, the conflict between Angel and Venita became evident. Interesting enough, Venita was thinking about the same thing as Angel when she was talking about her unresolved concerns with Venita. During their talk with Biggie, Angel had a change of heart, which is what caused the abrupt change in nominations. Venita was taken aback by this alteration, which caused her to treat Angel silently and level allegations of betrayal against her.

The dynamics of power and decision-making appear to be at the core of the problem. Angel’s argument for her choice is that a pardon should be granted by the one recommending it, not by the one asking for one.

In addition, Kiddwaya feels that Angel, Doyin, and Ilebaye are part of the “peripheral lone rangers,” who are working with the “other side” to have their candidates chosen. Tolanibaj’s pardon attempt was one of his plans, however it did not go as planned. Cross had been dispatched to Ilebaye to solicit nominations for Tolanibaj. After a successful chat, they committed to one another with a passionate kiss. Ilebaye, however, recommended her friend Doyin during the nomination process, and Doyin was granted the pardon.

The discussion of nominations, which are often kept a secret, has strained relationships and revealed allies among the housemates. Will the hush, as Venita suggested, be the quiet before the storm, or will the housemates maintain composure despite the failure of their campaigns?