Bbnaija.. One housemate Out and Four New Arrivals

Bbnaija All Stars.. One housemate Out and Four New Arrivals

What a way to conclude the week in the Bbnaija All stars! The week has been one for the books, full of high emotions, tears, shared kisses, and a bit of drama here and there. The housemates then bid farewell to Kidwaya and embraced new faces as they said their hellos.

Kiddwaya’s eviction from the BBNaija All Stars house came as a surprising turn of events that caught both viewers and housemates off guard. This decision came about after Saskay, Elozonam, and Vee, the other two jury members, all voted him out unanimously.

Was there a Kiss or Not?

Ebuka, the king of breaking tables, entered the house to question Kiddwaya about the kiss he and Mercy Eke exchanged as the housemates gathered in the living room waiting with baited breath to see who’s time in the home would end. I don’t think Kiddwaya and I ever shared a kiss, Mercy Eke retorted. Kiddwaya however admitted that they did share a little kiss but he was not sure the camera caught it, well jokes on him then as nothing can be hidden in Biggie’s house. The case is still up in the air because neither party will admit to having kissed.

Arrival of New Guest

Biggie surprised the All Stars housemates tonight, which threw them off guard. Kiddwaya’s departure did not leave the house empty for long, however, as not one but four new house guests—Lucy and Prince Nelson from the Lockdown season, Kim Oprah, and Sholzy from the Pepper Dem season—arrived shortly after. Shock, perplexity, and excitement greeted them as they entered the All Stars mansion.

Lucy

The first new guest and housemate to move into the All Stars house was Lucy. During BBNaija’s fifth season of Lockdown, she was full of life and brought entertainment, viewers expect nothing less from Lucy.

Prince

Prince was also in the Fifth Lockdown season; the housemates, especially Alex, were excited to see him. According to Prince he is not coming into the house with any game plan he is just there to catch cruise and enjoy himself

Omoshola

Omoshola entered the All Stars house wearing a somewhat spectacular dress. During the fourth season of Pepper Dem, He was a jolly good fellow.

Kim Oprah

Kim Oprah was also in the season Four Pepper Dem season. According to her she left too early during her season and now it’s her time.

In his welcome speech, Biggie urged the new residents to make the most of their time because he had chosen them for their individuality. The new visitors will have immunity for the first week of their stay, he added. Additionally, they will not be permitted to take part in this week’s Pardon me please nomination twist, Black envelope challenge, or Head of house games.

In his parting remarks, Ebuka reminded the housemates that they had all been brought back for a reason and that it was now time to take responsibility for their conduct. He also warned them that using alcohol as an excuse would no longer be acceptable.

One thing is certain when the dust settles from tonight’s dramatic live show: the Big Brother Naija home continues to be an unpredictably fascinating place. The dynamics of the program have undoubtedly changed as a result of Kiddwaya’s departure and the addition of fresh house guests, paving the way for fresh allegiances, rivalries, and memorable moments.

One can only speculate as to what the upcoming weeks may bring given the drama, humor, and emotional ties that have already occurred.