BBNaija: Ike and Ilebaye patch things up

It seems we are starting the week on very good note as peace is finding its way to biggie’s house

Ike took some time to think things through before apologizing to Ilebaye.

Ike received a penalty on Day 26 for damaging Ilebaye’s locker and throwing her clothing on the lavatory floor. Ilebaye was hurt, even if she chose not to respond to his behavior, and it was only a matter of time until they spoke privately about the whole mess.

Ike had told Pere all about what he had done, but he never mentioned that he intended to apologize. But last night, he went to speak with Ilebaye and admitted that he had gone too far. After accepting his apology, Ilebaye pleaded with him to spare her and her fellow roommate the same ordeal. Ilebaye reiterated that Ike should not move forward with his plans unless he is prepared to receive another strike after Ike disclosed that he intended to set traps for other roommates.

Ike responded by saying that although he is aware that Biggie would punish him once more, he is uncertain about winning the grand prize and wants his supporters to witness his crafty side. Ilebaye retorted that she was aware of his kind nature and that he needed to show the less chaotic side of himself to others. Ilebaye continued, saying that winning the game is pure luck and that he ought to think about projecting a positive image to avoid impeding whatever chances he could have outside the house. She insisted that in order for him to move past his hurt, he talk to Biggie and a therapist.

Do you believe Ike will follow through on his intentions or heed Ilebaye’s counsel?