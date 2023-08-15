‘BBNaija All Stars’: NeoEnergy feels misled by Alex

The house is on the verge of losing its friends. Although some housemates have made friends for life it seems other housemates are not lucky when it comes to making friends.

Neo claims that Alex’s behavior was part of a plot to pit Adekunle and him against one another on Big Brother Naija All Stars.

Big Brother and Neo had a diary session when Neo gave the cause for his outburst at Alex the day before. He now claims that he had no justification for harboring ill will against Adekunle during the HOH competitions, but Alex had stoked tensions by keeping a crucial fact about a laundry incident from both sides. The argument between Adekunle and Neo also turned into a drama between Adekunle and Pere.

Apparently, Adekunle and Neo had a fight two days previously over where to put their clothing in the washer, and Neo had gotten angry. He claims that:

“Alex was there and saw me flaring up for that reason. I walked out of the scene and without my knowledge, Alex had a conversation with Adekunle concerning the incident that happened and they came to a conclusion as to what the situation was. So now, you saw that I had gone off on this person and that the point where you could’ve been an intermediary so that I would apologize, she didn’t. Yesterday after the HOH games he brought up the issue again. He called Alex and Alex, who was supposed to be the middle person, refused to be a part of the conversation. It was later I knew that she came to the conclusion that I didn’t know”…

He continued by saying that although he had reconciled with Adekunle the day before and they had met up, he felt awful about the way Alex handled the situation. He stated:

“Alex had something she could’ve said to make that scenario a whole lot seamless, but she didn’t. She preferred for me and Adekunle to knock heads together. I felt very bad because she’s supposed to be my friend”.

It would be good to see if his reconciliation with Adekunle included putting a stop to his conflict with Venita. Additionally, this appears to be the end of his alliance with Pere, who harbors animosity toward Adekunle.