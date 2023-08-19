BBNaija All Stars: Ike Penalized for Damaging Ilebaye’s Possessions

In an unexpected turn of events within the Big Brother All Stars House, Steve Ikechukwu Onyema, famously known as Ike, has been handed a strike due to his involvement in damaging fellow housemate Ilebaye’s personal belongings last Friday.

A preceding video displayed Ike collaborating with fellow housemates Seyi and Pere to devise tactics that would instigate a reaction from Ilebaye, who had already accumulated two strikes. Their intention was to push her into a third strike, leading to her disqualification.

Putting his scheme into action, Ike took it upon himself to throw Ilebaye’s clothing and personal items onto the floor of the bathroom. Contrary to his expectations, this maneuver resulted in him receiving a strike instead.

Upon reviewing the video footage of the incident, Biggie delivered his verdict, stating, “Big Brother has determined that you are responsible for incitement and provocation through the damage inflicted upon Ilebaye’s personal possessions. As a consequence, you are hereby given a strike. Should you amass two additional strikes, you will face immediate disqualification.”