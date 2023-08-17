BBNaija All-stars: How I Almost Took My Own Life – Angel 

Contestant Angel Agnes Smith, often referred to as Angel, who is participating in BBNaija All Stars, has candidly discussed her battle with mental health challenges, bravely sharing that she came perilously close to ending her own life in March 2023.

Angel, a prominent participant from Season 6 of the program known as “Shine ya eye,” confided in her housemate Soma during a heartfelt conversation on Tuesday. She revealed, “Following my suicide attempt in March, I emotionally detached myself due to the overwhelming turmoil. The overwhelming fame shattered me into fragments and scattered them across the ground for me to collect. It was an experience that shattered me profoundly.”

“In moments of conflict within this residence, I often question my presence here. I reflect on the journey that led me to this point. None of my housemates are aware of my backstory. I’ve endured significant hardships,” she added, her voice carrying the weight of her experiences.