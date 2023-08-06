BBN All Stars: How It Went Down Saturday, 5/8/23

Saturday night party as usual in big brother house comes with a lot of emotions, sometimes good other times chaotic but most times a little bit of both.

Chaos ensued right after the rave, and Ilebaye got into a fight with several of her housemates.

We witnessed additional kissing, some flirting between fresh couples, and a significant altercation between Ilebaye and Doyin that later implicated Cee-C and Princess.

Here is how it went down:

Whitemoney and Mercy now a thing?

The question everyone is asking

These two had a tremendous dance floor moment that resulted in a kiss while DJ Neptune was doing his thing with the music.

Pere and Uriel have a strong chemistry.

There seems to be more that meets the eye when it comes to Pere and Uriel

With their close connection during the party, these two got others talking. It appears like Pere may be interested in more than one female housemate.

The break up between two besties.

It seems it’s over between the besties.

Ilebaye broke down in tears after the party because of her unexpected breakup with Doyin, her in-house confident. She admitted that she cared about her former buddy and looked perplexed as to why they were at odds, expressing her sadness about the circumstance to Pere.

The three Gossips

Doyin, CeeC, Mercy Eke, and Princess were talking about Ilebaye as she shared an emotional moment with Pere. Doyin had confided in Ilebaye that she was at odds with an unnamed housemate; however, Ilebaye refused to intervene, which upset Doyin because she frequently became embroiled in Ilebaye’s disputes.

All three women—Ceec, Mercy, and Princess—think Ilebaye is using her actions as a tactic, and they are relieved that Doyin has finally come to understand this. Doyin was moved by seeing her cry, but the group encouraged her, with Mercy Eke referring to her as “a nice friend.”

Things get physical…

Illabaye seeing the three discussing felt it was about her and decided to interrupt the discussion. She accused them of trying to end her friendship with Doyin her Friend and CeeC corrected her and said she is at fault and that triggered Illabaye who in turn pulled CeeCees hair it took the intervention of other house mates to calm things in the house.

Big brother had to Summon Illabaye to the dairy room.