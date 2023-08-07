BB All Stars: Recap Of Eviction Night…

Just as big brother promised, the all star season is taking on new dynamics. Last night the viewers were introduced to the jury panel who will be in charge or have the ultimate say when it comes to the evictions. Though some housemates most notably PERE showed his disappointment over big brother’s decision on having a jury panel. Other Nigerians also showed their disapproval but that is beside the point as BIG BROTHER is ALWAYS RIGHT!

Meet the Jury

As usual No one comes close to big brother when it comes to surprises. First on the list is:

BISOLA AIYEOLA

First to be named to the jury was Bisola Aiyeola. She participated in the second season of See Gobe as a housemate and placed as the season’s first runner-up. Bisola later achieved success as an actress, presenter, and businesswoman.

DORATHY BACHOR

The second jury to be announced was Dorathy Bachor. She participated in Lockdown season five as a housemate and placed as the season’s first runner-up.

MIKE EDWARDS

The third jury to be announced was Mike Edwards. He lived with the Pepper Dem in season four of the program. Mike was the first runner-up of the season when he left the Big Brother house.

First Housemate Evicted

Princess was chosen by the jury from the list of roommates who finished last in the voting, and she became the first All Stars housemate to leave the residence. The jury, which consisted of Bisola, Dorathy, and Mike, was announced at the start of the live program, which heightened the audience’s enthusiasm and sense of suspense. Princess’s departure set the tone for what is expected to be an intriguing and exciting competition among the remaining All Stars housemates as she was the first evicted of the season.

Double Strike

Ilebaye has been given a double strike for physical aggression after she touched her housemates CeeC and Doyin. Even though CeeC was in a violent position, her actions did not improve things. “Big Brother finds you guilty of goading for returning to a tense situation and making it worse.”

For this week, CeeC and Ilebaye are both prohibited from participating in the head of House game. You are not required to participate in the black envelope game. You might not even be put forward for Pardon Me Please. This implies that they are automatically nominated for eviction this week.

Just prior to the first eviction episode, Big Brother made this announcement in the lounge. Ilebaye and Ceec will not be allowed to participate in head of house, black envelope, or pardon me please for the following week if they survive tonight.

The rules are very clear.

In addition to disagreements and arguments, Big Brother also demands a level of maturity and understanding appropriate for the type of housemates you are. You are all stars, after all. The house rules for Big Brother are unambiguous.

Then Big Brother reviewed “Prohibited Behaviour” Article 15 of the rulebook. This article covers five actions that Big Brother deems unacceptable;

“The first prohibited behavior listed is Violence, which may lead to an instant disqualification of the involved housemates. Word for word, here is what the paragraph says: Any housemate who becomes physically violent towards another will be removed from the house immediately”.

Ilebaye acknowledged having read the rule book when Big Brother inquired about it.

Once more speaking word for word, Big Brother went:

“Violence may refer to self-inflicted violence or violence towards another. Other types of violence include provocation, goading, bullying and victimization”. Adding that all of these are punishable by Big Brother.

CeeCs possible penalty

Big Brother also said that CeeC will receive a punishment this week if she were to survive tonight’s eviction process. Big Brother will provide her the specifics at a later time. Illebaye will be eliminated from the Big Brother Naija All Stars house with one more strike. Despite the fact that Illebaye appeared relieved, it was clear that she had anticipated worse.

“Similarly, should you survive tonight’s eviction process, you will be issued a punishment during the week. The details, Big Brother will share with you on a later date,”. The specifics will be revealed to you at a later time, Big Brother told Illebaye.

Doyin and Princess were also implicated in this incident, Big Brother said, and he warned them as a result. “Instead of defusing the situation in the midst of the violence, your actions escalated things.”