Bayern Munich’s title hope is in jeopardy after the loss to Mönchengladbach in a 3-2 defeat. Union Berlin will go ahead of the defending champions should they secure a win in their game. As well, Borussia Dortmund with a win will level on points with Bayern.

Dayot Upamecano’s early red card reduced Bayern to 10 men just 8 minutes into the encounter. Gladbach took advantage of Bayern’s red card to score just 5 minutes after the red card. Choupo-Moting in the 35th minute grabbed Bayern’s equalizer.

In the second half, the host took a lead after scoring in the 55th and 84th minutes respectively. Although French teenager Mathys Tels scored for Bayern, ending the game 3-2.

The five goals thriller match has put Bayern’s hope on the edge and could see them drop to second place.

