Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season after previously drawing their last three Bundesliga games. The Bundesliga champions, despite defeating Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, continue their struggles in the league. However, they started good into the season but gradually began to fall out after their fourth game.

Mergim Berisha scored against Bayern in the 59th minute, which stood until full time.

Sadio Mane who moved from Liverpool was replaced by Choupo-Moting as the Senegalese continue to find form.

Bayern Munich dropped to 4th place, Borussia Dortmund moved to the top of the log with Union Berlin yet to play their 7th game. They will return to the top of the league with a win.