Bayern Munich sign Minjae Kim from Napoli

Bundesliga giant, FC Bayern Munich have unveiled the signing of Napoli and South Korea defender Minjae Kim who joins the German giant on a five-year contract until 30 June 2028.

Min was exceptional for Napoli during their tremendous campaign last season – after winning the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years. The defender won the Serie A title there and scored two goals in 45 competitive appearances. Kim has 49 senior caps for the national team, scoring three goals.

Jan-Christian Dreesen, FC Bayern CEO: “Minjae Kim has developed extremely well, winning the Serie A title with Napoli last season and being voted the best defender in the league. He impresses with his physical presence, as well as his mentality and speed. We’re pleased he can immediately take part fully in pre-season and firmly believe that he will also excite our fans with his style of play.”

Minjae Kim: “FC Bayern is a dream for every footballer. I’m really looking forward to what’s to come in Munich. It’s a new beginning for me. I’ll continue to develop here. In discussions with the club, it was made clear to me from the start how interested they are in me. My first goal is to play a lot of games. In addition, I want to win as many trophies as possible.”