Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich has announced the signing of defender Daley Blind on a deal until the end of the season as a free agent. The 32-year-old Netherlands international came through the youth system at Ajax, which was also his most recent club. He also played for Manchester United between 2014 and 2018.

Hasan Salihamidzic: “We’re delighted that Daley is joining our team. Daley is a versatile defender, capable of playing on the left or in the centre. He has great international experience and leadership qualities. I’m sure he’ll help us.”

Daley, Blind: “I can hardly wait to play here. We’ve got the most important part of the season coming up, where it’s about titles – and a club like Bayern can win every trophy. The hunger for titles here at the club was key in my decision. I hope I can bring my experience to help the team. I’ll give everything for Bayern Munich.”

Blind has won the Dutch Eredivisie seven times with Ajax, as well as the domestic cup twice. He also won the 2017 Europa League with Manchester United. The defender has 99 caps (three goals) for the Netherlands national team, having also played in every game for the Dutch as they reached the quarter-finals at the World Cup in Qatar.