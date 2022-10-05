FC Bayern beat Viktoria Plzen 5-0 on Tuesday, achieving a very promising position to reach the Champions League knockout stages and running the longest unbeaten streak of 31 in a UEFA Champions League group stage. The German giant has outrunned Manchester United’s longest unbeaten record of 25 sets from 2007-2009. Bayern last lost a UCL group stage match.

Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané handed Bayern a three-goal lead early in the first half, with Sané rounding off his brace and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting adding his name to the scoresheet before the hour mark. The victory means Bayern have gone unbeaten in 31 straight group stage matches, a record in Europe’s elite club competition.

The Bavarians started with Manuel Neuer in goal and Noussair Mazraoui, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt and Alphonso Davies in a back four. Leon Goretzka and Ryan Gravenberch featured in midfield behind Sané, Jamal Musiala and Mané, with Gnabry up front. Josip Stanišić and Choupo-Moting took over from Davies and Musiala at half-time, with Mathys Tel, Benjamin Pavard and Marcel Sabitzer coming on for Sané, Upamecano and Goretzka in the second half.