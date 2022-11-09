In Bayern Munich’s 6-1 colossal victory over Werder Bremen last night at the Allianz Arena, Sadio Mané was subbed off just 20 minutes into the encounter with a suspected injury. Unfortunately, for Sadio Mané, the World Cup is just 12 days away and Senegal will face Netherlands 13 days from today. Julian Nagelsmann, the Bayern coach during his post-match conference said the Senegalese will undergo an X-ray for proper assessment.

“Sadio Mané had to go off after 20 minutes of FC Bayern’s 6-1 win at home to Werder Bremen. “He took a blow to his tibial plateau. It’s a painful spot. He’ll have to have an X-ray to see what’s happened,” coach Julian Nagelsmann said at his post-match press conference. Bayern’s final game of the year is on Saturday away at Schalke.”

Serge Gnabry scored a hat trick, and Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka, and Tel also recorded their name on the Bayern scoresheet.

The emphatic win has now taken Bayern 4 points clear of second-place Freiburg, who has a game in hand.