Bayern Munich dismiss CEO Oliver Kahn and Board member Hasan Salihamidžić

Bayern Munich, minutes after winning the Bundesliga fired Club CEO Oliver Kahn and Board Member for Sports, Hasan Salihamidžić. Kahn will be replaced by the current vice-chairman of the board, Jan-Christian Dreesen. Salihamidžić’s successor is still to be decided.

Kahn was appointed to the FC Bayern Munich AG board on 1 January 2020. On 1 July 2021, he took over as CEO. During his time as a member of the board, FC Bayern won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the Bundesliga twice, the DFB Cup and the DFL Super cup. After he took over from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as CEO, the club went on to win the Bundesliga and the DFL Super cup twice each. Before that, Kahn was goalkeeper and captain for the German record champions from 1994 to 2008 and won the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Cup, the Bundesliga eight times, and the DFB Cup and the DFL League Cup six times each.

Herbert Hainer, chairman of the FC Bayern supervisory board:

“Jan-Christian Dreesen has done an outstanding job for FC Bayern over the past ten years. He lives in FC Bayern, knows the club inside out and knows what is important here. We are very pleased that he is taking on this task. He can get to work without a period of adjustment, and that’s exactly what FC Bayern needs in the current situation.”

Jan-Christian Dreesen, FC Bayern CEO:

“First of all, I would like to thank our supervisory board for the trust they have placed in me. Actually, I had planned something else in my life – but when FC Bayern calls, you leave everything else behind. This club has always been a matter of the heart for me and I also know what positive power it can develop. I will continue to use all my energy to be successful with FC Bayern in all areas and I am looking forward to the new task. Those who know me know how much the club, its employees and our fans mean to me.”

Hainer: “The decision to part with Oliver Kahn was anything but easy for the supervisory board. Nevertheless, due to the overall development, we have come to the decision to make a new appointment at the top of the executive board. We would like to thank Oliver Kahn for his commitment, his ideas and for everything we have achieved together. He will always remain a great figure at FC Bayern. We wish him all the best for his future.”