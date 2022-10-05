Former Liverpool and Real Madrid Star Xavi Alonso has been appointed by Bayer Leverkusen as the club head coach. Alonso succeeds Gerardo Seoane who was relieved of his duty today by the club. Leverkusen has not won any of their last three games, losing 2-0 last night to FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League.

Leverkusen is 19th in the Bundesliga log after 8 games. They have only won one game, drawn 2 and lost 5 this season, a development that has only seen them leapfrog Bochum who sit bottom of the league with just 4 points.

Xabi Alonso: “I know Leverkusen as an excellent club from my time in Germany. #Bayer04 has always had great players, I also see a lot of quality in the current squad. This task excites me a lot.”

Bayer Leverkusen on their official Facebook page:

“Bayer04 and Gerardo Seoane go their separate ways. World and European Champion Xabi Alonso becomes the new head coach of the #Werkself.”

“The separation is not easy for us. However, in our current situation, we see no other option.”

All the best for your future, Gerardo Seoane!