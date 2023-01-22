Newly promoted side Bayelsa united has discredited claims that they have been restrained from NPFL on the premises of indebtedness worth 15 Million Naira to Nembe City. The club released an official statement saying such claims should be disregarded.

On the club official page:

“There’s No Such Thing As Restraining Order By Court Involving Bayelsa United Football Club.

For clarification it’s pertinent to furnish the public of the said claims that Bayelsa United Football Club has been restrained from participating in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on the premises of indebtedness worth 15 Million Naira to Nembe City.

The above rumour shouldn’t be taken seriously, as desperate actors in their steed to distract the club has failed woefully.

The said injunction has been vacated and Set aside since on Friday, Jan 20th, 2023 at the Federal High Court Yenagoa in Suit No FHC/YNG/CS/1/2023.

The judge Hon. Justice Isa H Dashen further informed that court proceedings will return on the 9th of February 2023 for report of service cum hearing and that all parties should maintain the existing state of affairs.

On Sunday Jan 22nd, 2023 Bayelsa United Football Club will be locking horns with Wikki Tourist at the popular Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on Match weekday 3 of the NPFL.”