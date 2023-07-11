Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Bayelsa United calls out Rivers United and Lobi Stars for illegal possession of their player

Oladimeji Adeoye July 11, 2023 0

Bayelsa United have raised an alarm over the illegal possession of their players by Rivers United and Lobi Stars who they claimed are being featured in the ongoing Super 8 tournament in Lagos.

In a statement made by Bayelsa United, they said the accused clubs are using three of their players currently in Lagos.

“The club in a statement queried Rivers United for featuring two Bayelsa United players Alex Oyowah and Osagie Onisodumeya in the ongoing Naija Super 8 tournament at the Mobolaji Johnson stadium in Lagos.

The attention of Bayelsa United have been drawn to the unauthorized use of three players from the club by two Nigeria Premier Football League NPFL club”

This alleged contentious act is possible as the regular season of the Nigeria Premier League is over.

