Bayelsa: No Going Back on Zoning, PDP Stakeholders Insist

Political stakeholders in Bayelsa West Senatorial District are maintaining that zoning of National Assembly seats among the two local government areas, Sagbama and Ekeremor remains sarcosant.

Spokesman for the stakeholders in Sagbama Local Government Area, Richard Kpodoh, is calling on the National Executive of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to resist any lobby by the Bayelsa chapter of the party to breach the zoning arrangement or risk a protest vote at the general elections.

Kpodoh who made the call while speaking to newsmen in Yenagoa on Sunday, said the call has become imperative to pave way for the victory of the party during the forthcoming senatorial election.

The community leader explained that it is the turn of Ekeremor LGA to produce the flagbearer of the party in 2023 for Senate.

Kpodoh cautioned that if the moves to re-elect the former governor of the state and serving Sen Seriake Dickson against the zoning formula that now favours the Ekeremor people to produce the next Senator, may derail the party’s victory at the poll.

He also advised those lobbying to impose former governor Henry Seriake Dickson as senator for a second time on the people of Bayelsa West Senatorial District to rescind the act which he described as uncalled for and detrimental to the wishes of the constituents.

Kpodoh added that planting political seeds of discord and instigating crisis amongst the peace loving people of Bayelsa West in the area over the ambition of one person is an aberration to the oath of office they have sworn to.

He urged the People of Bayelsa West to unite and work assiduously as one indivisible entity by ensuring that the zoning formula that now favours the Ekeremor people to produce the next Senator is actualized.