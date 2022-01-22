Head of Department, Rural Employment Promotion of National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mrs Maths Wokoro, has urged loan beneficiaries to utilise the fund in investing in what they have learnt, not to divert it.

NDE on Thursday revealed that it granted N100,000 each as a loan to 108 unemployed persons in Bayelsa State, in December 2021.

NDE Coordinator in the state, Aham Osuchukwu, disclosed this at the orientation of the beneficiaries and the commencement of the training of 50 participants of Agricultural Extension Training (AET) in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital.

The coordinator said additional 50 youths are currently undergoing training on Agricultural Extension Services Provision, pointing out that the training was to enable them to become self-reliant and contribute to the growth of the country, adding that these are the four programmes of the agency.

According to him, ‘’we are here for the orientation of our loan beneficiaries of Agricultural Empowerment Scheme (AES), Community Based Agricultural Empowerment Scheme (CBAES). Sustainable Agricultural Development Empowerment Scheme (SADES) and Graduate Agricultural Empowerment Scheme (GAES).

“Also here for the orientation are 59 participants of Agricultural Extension Training (AET). National Directorate of Employment (NDE) came into existence in March 1986. It is charged with the responsibility to design and implement schemes to combat mass unemployment among unemployed youth, women, retired persons, amongst others.

“It has four core departments and the Rural Employment Promotion Department (formerly Agricultural Department) is an integral part. It is in fulfilment of its mandate to reduce unemployment in the agricultural sector that we are here today.’’

He said that the combined orientation was made up of 108 beneficiaries of AES, CBAES, SADES and GAES that were granted loans of N100, 000 each in December. 2021.

While the coordinator, urged the beneficiaries to repay their loans dutifully, responsibly and timely so that other unemployed persons could benefit as well, Mrs. Wokoro also advised the participants to take advantage of NDE programmes in order to be self-reliant and contribute their quota to the development of the country.

One of the beneficiaries of the loan, Livinus Osumze, who spoke on behalf of others, appreciated the Federal Government, NDE for the gesture and promised to be a good ambassador of the scheme.

The loan was administered and disbursed by selected commercial banks.