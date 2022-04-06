Bayelsa Goes Tough on Projects Monitoring, Evaluation

In a seeming desperate bid to ensure timely completion and value for money, Bayelsa State Government says it will sustain its policy of strict monitoring and evaluation of ongoing infrastructure projects.

Works and Infrastructure Commissioner, Moses Teibowei, speaking after inspecting ongoing internal roads projects in various parts of Yenagoa, the state capital, said that 17 of the 20 ongoing internal roads have been completed.

Teibowei expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work on the road projects which consists of Asphalt and Concrete roads.

He exp!aimed that the government remained determined to complete the ongoing projects so it can embark on new ones adding that the monitoring and evaluation has ensured that contractors kept to set standards.

“We are continuing with the policy of strict supervision of projects which keeps our contractors on their toes, as we speak almost all the 20 internal roads approved for construction are ready for use.

“The remaining three are nearing completion and will be rounded up by April, and hopefully they will be put to use for the benefit of the people of Bayelsa,” Teibowei said.

Teibowei was accompanied on the inspection by his Information, Orientation and Strategy Counterpart, Ayiba Duba, top officials of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

On his part, the Information Commissioner applauded the patience of residents along the corridors of ongoing projects and appealed to them to bear with the government.

“The saying goes that for you to make omelette, eggs must be broken, as we went round project sites, we could see that the ongoing jobs are causing some discomfort and that is the sacrifice required to have improved social amenities.

“The government is a sensitive and people centred one and we are aware of the development needs of Bayelsa people and we are certainly going to the next phase of jobs to reach more people,” Duba said