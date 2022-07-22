What is it that comes to your mind? Words can be tricky and very much confusing. It is not English language alone that has this complexity and flexible meanings, other languages I guess have such, including Igbo.

“Usu”! Means a lot both in spelling and pronunciation. Words are laddened in meanings. Flips of ones dictionary will reveal a lot.

One word could have several meanings. It takes mastery in English language for one to know which meaning applies in any sentence or oral expressions used.

Back to our word BAT. This is one word I like so much. It comes with many meanings and its flexibility in construction awe struck.

Beyond its powerful glamore in word’s construction, it still holds power, amazing meanings and punchy lines when seen from its initials- B.A.T.

X-raying each letter for what it stands, one may find in such letters an amazing conformity to the very things that we dread as a nation while praying it doesn’t become our heritage.

However one would want to see it, from its meanings or its initials, I set out to talk about “BAT”, my power or rather my mastery in its poetic usage and flexibility might either give one a little sense to what kind of BAT I am talking about or make one more confused. Let us move!

BAT! What an amazing name. You come with an amazing quality, intoxicating all that take you. So powerful and so addictive, none could contain you in their veins and blood without being messed up.

Miscreants, urchins, etc many have turned into. Tribe, religion and nations are not far from your killer effects. Softly, happily, they willingly consume, pains,agonies and drowsy come as an effect, taking off their reasoning and giving them complacency in hypnosis.

BAT! you talk like some one under the influence of the above BAT? Your appearance isn’t far from what BAT turns many into.

From a distance one would always know how BAT have turned BAT into a public joke. Staggering, hands tremble , voice drowsy and inaudible, mind oftentimes inetia.

BAT! How often do you take BAT? The effects are not minimal on you very obvious. Each day comes and ends with the drama of BAT on you , very Irrational, unbecoming, comical, dramatic, lies, inbalance, unfairness, uncouth etc.

Only someone who has BAT runs in his vein could have such display like you do recently, BAT!

This kind of BAT flies in the night, very dangerous and poisonsous to human. Light isn’t a good thing to this BAT, darkness its power and strength . It is unusual, very difficult classifying it as a bird or an animal. Neither here no there. Hmmmm!

But BAT aren’t you like the above BAT? Not a Christian and not a serious Muslim one dares say. Where is your place of birth? Imo , Ebonyi or Adamawa? Your age BAT has been in contention, your education and sources of wealth largely unknown. What a BAT quality in you BAT!

We can’t afford to have this BAT close to us and our future, no reasonable person would.

BAT is neither cold nor warm, good only to spit out of the mouth. We don’t know him much, a lot about him is hidden, hazy and cloudy. We will without let or hindrances spit him out soon.

BAT isn’t a specie to have around, its devilry nature, very manipulative and desperate.

We rather need a heart ( OBI) that one knows where he comes from, his age, source of money and his power and strength to fly in the day and rest in the night not the other way.

We need a heart ( Obi) that is compassionate, humane. Who would like BAT who in the thickness of the night turns everything into a prey.

We need a heart(Obi) that is so driven by innovative plans to give us an Obi( Palace) where all and sundry will have an equal rights. An Obi ( Palace) where urchins, miscreants etc wouldn’t be seen under the influence of BAT

(British American Tobacco) that manufactures and sells cigarettes, tobacco and other nicotine products. Which “BAT” has been on.

We need an Obi ( Palace) where impostors would rather find too sacred to desecrate, too Holy to blasphem.

We need an Obi, heart not BAT( Tobacco, ogogoro, mmpurumiri etc) We need Obi ,a Palace not a BAT an instrument for games.

Nigeria has evolved, Nigerians have come to a place of consciousness , deciding without inducement the very path that fits the nation and her drive and desires to get to that promised land.

We need an Obi( PALACE) very deserving for the very pride of place Nigeria and Nigerians are by natural endowment been placed , which BAT , BAT and BAT have made it very difficult to attain.

With tennis BAT we will by 2023 BAT out B.A.T , BAT and BAT. A battle we will all be obident to for a deserving Obi ( Palace) where all Nigerians would stay in one good heart ( Obi) And sing songs of liberation

It is only under the influence of BAT under the watch and supervision of BAT that urchins and miscreants would be induced to fake things and status they were far off from for validation and relevance.

BAT! Hmmmm

God will help!

Jarlath Opara