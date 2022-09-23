The Boston Celtics have announced the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season following his relationship with female staff and colleagues, a development Boston says is against the team’s policies. In the club statement, the return date of Ime was not disclosed and his assistant Joe Mazzulla will be promoted to interim head coach.

According to multiple reports, the 45 year old has been in a relationship with Nia Long for a long time and they both have a child together.

Image-guided The Celtic to 28 wins in their final 35 games in the regular season to reach the playoffs and went on to make the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years, losing 4-2 against the Golden State Warriors.

Ime Udoka’s statement said:

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtic organization and my family for letting them down,”.

“I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

After a seven-year playing career in the NBA, Udoka served as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets before succeeding Brad Stevens as Boston coach in June 2021.

Boston Celtic statements read:

“The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies. A decision about his future with the Celtic beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”