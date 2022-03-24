‘But Barnabas took him and brought him to the apostles. He told them how Saul on his journey had seen the Lord and that the Lord had spoken to him, and how in Damascus he had preached fearlessly in the name of Jesus.’ Acts 9:27 (NIV).

Barnabas, also called Encourager, defended Saul when the other disciples doubted him. Saul had a terrible reputation with Christians and on his own, he had little chance of being believed as a true believer in Christ.

But Barnabas, a Jewish convert, became the go-between who stood up for Saul before the disciples. He offered a valid testimony to Saul’s credibility and as such, the believers took Barnabas’ word and placed their trust in Saul.

We all need encouragers in our life. Those who come alongside and stand up for us. Those who vouch for our word and our worth. Those who believe in who we are and what we can become.

Those who defend us when others question our authenticity and those who speak highly of who we are and what we have done. Who are the encouragers that support us just now? They are the Barnabas’ that we can depend upon and ought to show our gratitude towards.

Who are we being a Barnabas towards? New Christians particularly, need encouragement and support, while they are just stepping out on their journey with Christ. Ask God who in our sphere of influence might need a Barnabas in their life at this time. As encouragers we can pray for others, bring them into fellowship with other Christians, guide them into godly living and share our own victories and struggles in our walk with Christ.

Prayer:

‘Dear God, thank you for the encouragers in my own life. Those who love and support me always. Help me to be an encourager, so that through my love for them, Jesus would be known. Amen.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

The words of Paul in Colossians 2:2 ought to motivate each of us to become encouragers. ‘My purpose is that they may be encouraged in heart and united in love, so that they may have the full riches of complete understanding, in order that they may know the mystery of God.’

This is a goal worth passionately pursing. Let’s desire to become encouragers so that others may experience the comfort and love of God, and understand more of God’s great mystery – Christ.

Be Greatly Blessed!