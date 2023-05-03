La Liga fixtures last night went in the favour of Barcelona, who scaled through a 1-0 slim win over 10 men Osasuna at Camp Nou. Hernando received an early red card in the 26th minute thus reducing their firepower in the tie.

Captain Jordi Alba’s late-minute strike aided Barcelona to a late triumph at Camp Nou.

With the 2-0 defeat, Real Madrid suffered against Real Sociedad last night; mathematically Barcelona will be crowned champions in their next game should they pick a win over Español.

Barcelona now leads with 14 points difference ahead of Madrid who were beaten by Real Sociedad by 2-0 after Dani Carvajal was sent off for tripping in the 61st minute, although Kubo had already put Sociedad ahead 2 minutes into the second half.