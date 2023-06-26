Barcelona unveils Ilkay Gündogan as club’s new addition

FC Barcelona today unveiled Manchester City treble winner captain as their new signing. The German, despite interest from City to renew his contract and huge interest from Arsenal, choose the Catalan club as his new home.

Gundongan signed a two-year contract with the La Liga Champions with an option to extend until 2026.

“FC Barcelona and Ilkay Gündogan have reached an agreement for the German international to sign for the Catalans now that his contract with Manchester City has ended. He will join for two seasons, through to 30 June 2025, with the option to stay for one more year. His buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros.”

The club shall shortly be announcing the details of his official presentation.

Gündogan turns 33 on October 24 and has a long and distinguished football career behind him. It all began in his native Gelsenkirchen, at Schalke 04.

Gundongan departing message at Manchester City:

“For me it has been a total privilege and pleasure to be part of Manchester City for the last seven years,” Gundogan reflected.

“Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City.

“I have been lucky to have experienced so many unforgettable moments in my time here and to have been captain for this extra special season has been the greatest experience of my career.

“First, I would like to thank Pep. To have been able to play under and learn from him for so long has been something I will never forget.

“I would also like to thank all my team-mates – past and present – who have all played such a special part in making my time here so amazing.

“Finally, I would like to thank the incredible City fans. They have supported me from the moment I arrived, and I owe them all so much for their support.

“This club made me realise all my dreams and I will forever be thankful for this opportunity.

“I will carry City always in my heart. Once a blue, always a blue.”

Reflecting on Gundogan’s major contribution to City, Director of Football Txiki Begiristain paid handsome tribute to his time at the Etihad.

“Ilkay has been a wonderful servant for Manchester City, and he leaves our club on a very special high having captained us to a historic Treble,” said Begiristain.

“He has played a huge part in the successes we have enjoyed in recent seasons and Ilkay’s intelligence, leadership and commitment to the Club – both on and off the field – has been an inspiration to everyone.

“Ilkay has truly cemented his place in the history of Manchester City and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career.

“And he leaves us knowing that he will always be welcomed at this football club.”

