FC Barcelona will wear a customized team shirt to celebrate Drake, who became the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify. According to Barcelona, the club logo sponsored by Spotify will be replaced with the OVO owl logo of the Canadian rapper for their El Clásico encounter against Madrid. Barcelona said the encounter on Sunday will have their shirts designed with Drake’s brand logo and the training kits will carry the Spotify logo at the front and ‘Drake 50’ at the back.

Juli Guiu Barcelona’s vice President said:

“Our alliance with Spotify goes beyond a mere commercial relationship. It is a strategic relationship through which we seek to bring together two worlds that can arouse emotion – namely music and football,”

“This initiative is another example of this desire and the innovative spirit of our collaboration.

“For the first time in our history, we are replacing the name of our main sponsor on the front of the jersey with an internationally acclaimed artist, Drake.

“This initiative shows our potential to become a unique platform to offer experiences that help bring us closer to our fans while reaching out to new audiences around the world.”

Vice president-president of partnerships, Marc Hazan, said excitedly to celebrate one of the biggest games of the year and mark Drake’s milestone as the first artist to reach 50 billion streams.

“We’ve always said that we want this partnership to be a celebration of fans, players, and artists on a global stage – and there’s a no bigger stage than El Clásico.”

Real Madrid will host Barcelona on Sunday for the blockbuster encounter which will determine the league leader this weekend.