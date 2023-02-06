Barcelona after an inspiring 3-0 triumph last night against Sevilla at Camp Nou, has now secured a huge 8 points gap between them and arch-rival Real Madrid. Real Madrid fell at Mallorca through a slim defeat of 1-0 on Saturday and that has seen them drop on points massively.

The game was decided in the second half when Barcelona begin scoring in the 57th minute via Jordi Alba’s opener. Gavi after 18 scored another through Raphina’s assist, extending Barcelona’s lead to 2-0. Of course, the man whose form has suddenly resurrected grabbed Barcelona’s last game, which helped Barcelona take a 3-0 full-time lead.

Barcelona with 53 points top the league and are now 8 points above Real Madrid.