La Liga outfit Barcelona has beaten English rival Chelsea to the signature of French Defender Jule Kounde. Chelsea has been heavily linked to the defender since the beginning of the summer, but failed to acquire his signature after Barcelona showed interest. Barcelona have already lured Andreas Christensen to their club and have plans to do the same for Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta. Meanwhile, Chelsea also lost Raphina to Barcelona this Summer.

Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel last week showed his anger at Barcelona on how they decided to be ransacking and frustrating his club.

According to popular football transfer agent Fabrizio Romano, the rivalry between Chelsea and Barcelona is over for Kundeas as the Sevilla centre-back already agreed on personal terms with the club and Sevilla also reached a suitable agreement with Barcelona.

Kunde has made 133 appearances with Sevilla since joining the club from Bordeaux in France. He also made his national debut with the French side in June last year.