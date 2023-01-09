Barcelona last night triumphed over Diego Simeone’s men in a stringent encounter. Despite losing Robert Lewandowski and the vice Captain to suspension, Barcelona won by 1-0 at the home ground of Atlético Madrid.

Dembélé’s first-half goal before half-time stood for Barcelona until full-time. Atlético was resilient with many chances and numerous opportunities to have got themselves an equalizer, but Barcelona’s shot-stopper was determined last night to frustrate Diego Simeone.

It has been a tough contest on the log of La Liga this season, specifically between Barcelona and Real Madrid, Barcelona is now three points ahead of Los Blancos after the remarkable win last night.