With less than a month to kick-start the 2022-23 season, Barcelona has further sold 15% of the club TV rights to the global investment firm, Sixth Street. According to ESPN, the deal is worth €350 million as announced by the club. Sixth Street has now purchased 25% of Barça’s income from La Liga television rights for the next 25 years, having bought 10% for €207.5m at the end of June.

The sale was primarily made to help the club register all players recruited during this summer’s ongoing transfer window and to help renew the contract of some players so as not to go against La Liga’s imposed spending.

Barcelona signed Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski this summer and are yet to fully register these players.

The money made from the sales will also be used to fund Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembélé with LaLiga after the duo signed new contracts,

Sixth Street’s investment is also partnering with Real Madrid relating to the operation of Bernabéu

They also own a 20% stake in the San Antonio Spurs and are the majority owners of Legends, in partnership with the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys.

Barcelona’s priority after this development will be adding up defenders to the squad. They are currently on the chase for Jule Kounde who is not certain and Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.