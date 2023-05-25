Barack Obama commiserates with the family of late Tina Turner

The Queen of Rock n Roll, Tina Turner, has been reported dead according to multiple reports. Turner’s music reigned in the early 80s and was enjoyed during those years.

She had suffered ill health recently, being diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and having a kidney transplant in 2017.

Barack Obama said this about the demise of the legend on his Twitter handle.

“Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honouring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never.”

In a statement on Wednesday night, her publicist Bernard Doherty said: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Share this post