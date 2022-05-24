Banky W emerges winner of PDP House of Rep Primaries

Nigerian singer and politician, Olubankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, has won the PDP House of Representative ticket during the Primaries for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

Banky W contested against Mr. SAM Aiboni, a legal practitioner who acquired 3 votes while Banky polled 28 votes cast by delegates at the primary.

The delegates consisted of 31 ad hoc members of the PDP and one national delegate.

The singer, told NAN that the election was a free and fair one, he stated that he had won the election by the grace of God and the will of the people. He further expressed gratitude to the party for giving him the opportunity to represent it.

‘’I am overwhelmed by the support of my constituency, the people, the ward chairmen and leaders and chieftains of the party.’’

‘’I feel the support even from the grassroot, honestly, I can’t be more happy than I am now,’’ he added.

