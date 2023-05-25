Banks to Issue NIN Cards to Nigerians

The Federal Government says Nigerians can now request their commercial banks issue them with a debit card that doubles as their NIN cards.

Prof Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja. He said this issuance comes at no cost.

Pantami stated that the approval was obtained at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the approval followed a memo from the National Identity Management Commission allowing banks to print multipurpose debit cards that double as NIN cards.

The Minister explained that” It is going to be a form of multipurpose card where it will serve as your national identity card on one hand and also your bank card on the other hand, either Mastercard, Visa or any other kind of card.”

According to Pantami, although the NIMC Act 2007 only mandates Nigerians to have a National Identity Number and not necessarily a printout card, demands for cards have swelled nonetheless.

According to him, the bank is permitted to print the card along with either a Mastercard or Visa card.

”It is going to be a form of multipurpose card that will serve as your national identity card on one hand and also your bank card on the other. And based on the agreement, it is without any additional costs on our citizens.

