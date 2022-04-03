Bank transactions and their deep spiritual insights

There is nothing that can’t be used to either communicate or stire up deep thinking. Our environment is full of things that would provoke knowledge.

Recently I read a post on ATM and how deep it can be in meaning , x- raying the deep things of life , expecially from the spiritual angle.

In summary, it accentuates the principle of patience in ones relationship with God, who is always and at all times faithful to his words and promises.

If you have ever gone to an ATM to cash money, going through the processes is more like what happens in our prayer life and communication with God.

Same is equally seen, when one goes to do either transfer or deposit.

Looking at the withdrawal, deposit and transfer processes in the bank, beside other things that could possibly come to mind, is the clear interpretation of how we engage with God and the manner the process, ones expection takes before it materializes.

Life is all about patience, patience, not in desperation but one in calmness, peace and deep expectations for the best. Take patience off whatever anybody does in life, depression, desperation and undue anxiety set in.

In the entire life of Abraham, it was impatience that brought Hagai in his matrimonial bed. He prayed, heard the prophesies and promises of God, but was too weak to subdue the very inducing power of impatience in his walk with God.

Saul attracted the wrath of God because of impatience. He couldn’t wait. He was in hurry to wait for the arrival of Samuel. Impatience derobed him and cost him his kingdom.

Moses drew the ire of God by striking the rock more than the instructed number of time. He was impatient, too quick and in a hurry to expect result, which caused him the promised land.

There are a whole lot of incidences both in the bible and presently in our life that suggest the cost of impatience in our life and system.

Severally I have gone to the bank to do some transactions either through ATM, transfer or deposit the processes are the same.

There is a time gap between the time for the actual transactions and the manifestation of such transactions.

For ATM transactions, there are steps which no matter how in a hurry one is the process must follow its course. The machine will always tell one to wait for ones transaction is processing. As long as the cash has not been dispensed, and the machine still rolls, one continues to wait. The only time one stops waiting is when the process is aborted either by network or insufficient fund.

Same equally is the case with either transfer or deposit. Some transfers or deposits come as soon as the transaction processes are completed, many takes time before one either receives alerts or gets debited.

Oftentimes, one would be debited but the alert on the other end would be delayed. These for me are ways one can learn things about life and how best to approach them without running into a maze of life challenges and frustrations.

The prince of the kingdom of Persia delayed the answer of his prayer for 21 days. This was the experience of Daniel. The very first time he prayed God answered him, but the Prince of the Kingdom of Persia withheld the answers of his prayers for 21 days.

Delay isn’t denial, but delay to a person who is impatient might be denial. Such mental twist has given many people some bleeding noses, missing by whiskers, the very blessings already processed, released but waiting for manifestion.

No right thinking and reasonable person walks out of the ATM machine on the grounds that the processing is taken too long a time.

One would always wait to pick the cash or take a walk and the give the next person the chance to have the cash on a plater.

The Effectual Fervent Prayer of a Righteous Man Availeth Much. James 5:16

There are a whole lot of challenges, pressure, demands and agitations. Nothing works for a mind that is torn into shreds by impatience, anxiety and overwhelming expectations of things. Be patient! Impatience facilitates nothing.

Opportunities lost, blessings and favor missed by whiskers because of impatience. A rolling stone is always on the move but not good at gathering sand. Be patient and wait hopefully not grudgingly.

Life is a process, nothing works without a diligent adherence to process and protocols.

Life may be challenging and difficult, however harrowing, it might appear to be, overreaching oneself to get things done might be counter productive. It backfired for Abraham, Moses had his fingers burnt, while Saul lost his kingship because of it.

In same way a cash transfer is made and it takes a while for one to get alert, same manner, ones prayer requests may have been answered without an evidence of its manifestation. Just be patient, the manifestation of your prayer requests is rolling like a cash would roll, ready to pull out fromthe machine. Be calm and hopeful you will hear the noise of the rolling.

Happy Lenten season

#Jarlath