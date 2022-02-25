Friday, February 25, 2022
Bank Robbery: Two Police Officers And Five Others Shot Dead In Edo

There have been four bank robbery attacks in Uromi, Esan Northeast Local Government Area of Edo state, Nigeria.

Following the report, the robbery happened on Thursday evening 24th February, 2022. The following are the  affected banks; Zenith Bank, First Bank, Unity Bank, and United Bank of Africa (UBA).

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen arrived in town in a troop and in several vehicles.

The Edo state police command spokesman, SP Bello Kontongs confirmed the attack alongside the killings of two police officers and five civilians.

He also mentioned that one of the four banks attacked is of the new generation.

 

Jennifer Eziuloh

